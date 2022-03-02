MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MannKind by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 14.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 19.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 11.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

