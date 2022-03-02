Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mannatech by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mannatech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

