Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,652. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $585.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 2.21.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

