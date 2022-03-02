Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.52 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Manchester United stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 523,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,054. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $558.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 218,178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

