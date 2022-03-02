Man Group plc Sells 26,076 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in United Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

