Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,826,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,729,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $24,513,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,692,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COOK opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Traeger Inc has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

COOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

