Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,826,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,729,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $24,513,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,692,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:COOK opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Traeger Inc has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.
Traeger Profile (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
