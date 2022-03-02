Man Group plc Makes New $398,000 Investment in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,087 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $363.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

