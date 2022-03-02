Man Group plc Makes New $303,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

XRT stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $90.46.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

