Man Group plc Has $351,000 Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Man Group plc grew its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cowen were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 187.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth about $943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

COWN stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $782.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

