Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,772 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

