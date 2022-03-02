Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of MGU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,037. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.