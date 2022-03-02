LPL Financial LLC Sells 45,321 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 687.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 127,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

