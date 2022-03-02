LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 156,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,379,000.

SMMD stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91.

