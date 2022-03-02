LPL Financial LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08.

