LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $62.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -372.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

