LPL Financial LLC Acquires 96,996 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Party City Holdco by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 281,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,291,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $454.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

