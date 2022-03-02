Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of LOW opened at $221.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.93 and a 200 day moving average of $228.81. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

