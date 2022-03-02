Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.60. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 32,096 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at about $5,181,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $486.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

