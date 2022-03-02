Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given New $2.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.78.

RIDE opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

