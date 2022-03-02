Loop Capital Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $118.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Trex stock opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tobam bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

