LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of LNSPF remained flat at $$3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($4.16) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.75.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

