Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $458.53

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $458.53 and last traded at $456.61, with a volume of 5715408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $433.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

