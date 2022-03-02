Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LZRFY traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,724. Localiza Rent a Car has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

