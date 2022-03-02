Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 992,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 11,910,480 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 104,006 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.