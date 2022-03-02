Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

NYSE LYV opened at $116.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

