Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $248.65 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.94 and a 200 day moving average of $287.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

