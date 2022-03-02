Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.33). Approximately 186,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 211,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.80 ($1.34).

The firm has a market cap of £113.24 million and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

In other news, insider Patrick Moloney acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($61,720.11). Also, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($732,590.90). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,725,000.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

