Liquity Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00005346 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $39.69 million and $986,761.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.90 or 0.06700500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,254.59 or 1.00249477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,815,821 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

