Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Lipocine stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 230,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 26.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

