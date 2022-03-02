Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Increases Dividend to $1.17 Per Share

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Linde has raised its dividend by 72.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Linde to earn $13.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.80. 9,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,920. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.84. The company has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

