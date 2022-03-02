LHC Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $139.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.96.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.