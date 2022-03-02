LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) to post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $2.67. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $3.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $17.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $19.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $128.36. 306,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

