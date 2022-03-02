Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $545,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $168.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.