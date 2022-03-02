LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ LNSR opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.07.
LNSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About LENSAR (Get Rating)
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
