Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $271.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.43.

NYSE:LII opened at $267.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.81. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $243.92 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $3,168,553. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

