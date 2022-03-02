Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.68. 6,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.0272 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

About Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.