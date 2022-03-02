Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LLESY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. 3,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533. Lendlease Group has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

