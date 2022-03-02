Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
LEJU stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75.
Leju Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.