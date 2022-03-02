Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.100-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $103.27. 31,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $8,627,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

