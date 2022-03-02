Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $42.33. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 35,558 shares.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

