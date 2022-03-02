LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,335,300 shares, a growth of 355.9% from the January 31st total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMAQ opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

