Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,000. Affirm comprises about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Affirm by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Affirm by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 324,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,939,344. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $176.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

