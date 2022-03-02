Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Lowered by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 263,936 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,349,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 82,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,826,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

