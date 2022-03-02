Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Lowered by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 263,936 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,349,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 82,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,826,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
LW opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.
Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.
In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
