La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LFDJF. Morgan Stanley cut La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LFDJF opened at $41.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

