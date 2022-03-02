Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,456 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 82,856 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

