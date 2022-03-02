Kristen Marie Williams Sells 2,050 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $137,391.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 10 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $13,082.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

