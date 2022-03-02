KP Tissue Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.30.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.61 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.60 million and a P/E ratio of -15.88.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

