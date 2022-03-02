KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNBE. increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 666,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,373. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,887 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth $69,733,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth $66,205,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

