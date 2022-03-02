Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,316,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $4,652,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

KNX traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $53.81. 1,583,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,323. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

