Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Trading Down 4.3%

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.72 and last traded at C$6.73. 1,508,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,945,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.92.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80. Insiders sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560 in the last quarter.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.